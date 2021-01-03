The Simpsons season 32 episode 12 return date hopes on Fox







After tonight’s new episode, know that you will be waiting a while for The Simpsons season 32 episode 12 to air on Fox.

Should you be surprised by this at all? The simple answer to that is “hardly,” given that this is the sort of thing that the show does every single year. Because of everything from the NFL playoffs to various awards shows, the animated comedy goes off the air for a little while and such is the case here. We know that there is no new installment scheduled for the next couple of weeks, and after that, everything starts to become tentative.

There is a little bit of evidence out there that the next new episode is going to air on February 14, though all of this is still subject to change. What we at least know is that unlike many other shows out there in the global pandemic, The Simpsons is moving forward and producing episodes at a typical speed. It can be done remotely, and the cast and crew are still working to tell stories with the same sort of humor you could expect. Because so many of these episodes are produced far in advance, though, they are not necessarily topical … though there are probably some out there who appreciate this sort of break from the world.

Just be assured that there are still many more episodes to go this season, and there is no sign at all that The Simpsons is starting to slow down. This is one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time for a reason — a fiercely loyal audience. Fox also remains super-supportive of the brand, and thanks to all of the streaming deals behind the scenes now, we imagine that there is a greater incentive than ever to keep it on the air.

