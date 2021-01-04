Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 3?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question on the first Sunday of the year. This is the time, after all, when a lot of new programs are coming on the air.

Alas, Last Week Tonight is not one of them. The show will not be on the air tonight, with the primary reason for that being that we’re still very-much in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. There is a new season coming in February, but we still have to wait to get some more specifics at this very moment.

Of course, we’re well-aware that there are a lot of different subjects that the show could be taking on as we gear up for its return, whether it be the continued aftermath of the election to the state of the pandemic. Yet, we think that Last Week Tonight is inevitably going to miss content no matter when it goes off the air these days. This is just a function of the news cycle running at a faster pace than perhaps it ever has before. There’s just so much constantly happening and with that, you have to be prepared for the show to play a little bit of catch-up.

By the time the series returns, we are going to see a new President in Joe Biden, and with that comes more challenges and things that his administration will have to take on. While we’re sure the frenetic nature of the past four years will not have gone away entirely, we do wonder if eventually Last Week Tonight reverts back to the sort of show it was back in its early years. That’s where it served as a chance for viewers to get to know about subjects that weren’t widely covered elsewhere.

