The Bachelor sneak peek: Matt James on being first Black bachelor







The premiere of The Bachelor is slated to air on ABC tomorrow night, and we’re ready for a very different sort of season. We have a lead in Matt James who was not a part of Bachelor Nation prior to coming on this season, and there’s a historical element courtesy of him being the first Black bachelor.

Want more discussion on the most-recent finale for The Bachelorette? Then be sure to watch the latest that we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. That’s where we will have more coverage for the remainder of the season.

While having Matt be the first Black male lead of the franchise is exciting, he admits that there is a certain weight and responsibility that comes with it. In the video below from the premiere, you can see him talking with host Chris Harrison about it. He comes from a mixed background, and feels that he wants to do right by all parts of who he is. He wants to find love for himself, but also make choices that are clear and understandable.

We understand fully how Matt’s journey will be unlike any other that we’ve seen on the show in some time. Because he is different than most of the leads from the past decade, he’s prone to getting hit with generalizations or judgments from people who don’t really know him. That’s why we hope that show spends a lot of time in the early going really allowing us into Matt’s head and letting us know more about him. We don’t have any set expectations at all just because, honestly, we don’t know him. Originally he was supposed to be a part of Clare/Tayshia’s season, but that changed over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What intrigues you the most about Matt James being the star of The Bachelor in 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







