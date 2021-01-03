The Resident season 4 spoilers: More on Bell’s former stepson







The Resident season 4 is almost here! The show is premiering this month, and we know that there are a lot of stories to prepare for. Take, for example, the premiere taking you through the entirety of the pandemic (which is going to wind down) before eventually getting to Conrad and Nic’s long-awaited wedding.

So for episode 2, the health crisis is going to be largely in the rear-view mirror. That allows the show to focus on a few different subjects, including one that is person to Dr. Bell. If you have not heard already, former How to Get Away with Murder star Conrad Ricamora is going to be appearing on the series coming up as Dr. Jake Wong. He is the former stepson of Bell, and the two don’t exactly have the greatest overall relationship. There are some wounds from the past here, and maybe things can get eventually better. It’s just not going to be something that comes about immediately.

Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is just a sampling of what executive producers Amy Holden Jones, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff and Todd Harthan had to say on the subject:

“After seeing loving families rally around sick relatives during the pandemic, Bell, who’s burned a few bridges in his past, attempts to reconcile with his estranged stepson … Jake doesn’t make it easy for Bell to earn his trust, but over the season, the storyline provides big emotional moments for the audience.”

As this season goes along, we have a feeling that we’re going be seeing more of a vulnerable side to Bell and we appreciate that. Going through something like a global pandemic can easily be enough to put you in a very different place emotionally. He may recognize now that there are ways to improve his life … if he can figure out how.

