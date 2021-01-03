Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? What’s ahead in ‘NIMBY’







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? For those wanting more of a formal answer to that question, we’re glad to have it within.

With that being said, don’t expect the news that we’ve got here to be altogether good. After all, there is no installment coming to the network for one more week! Go ahead and blame the holidays in part for this, but also a need for production to have plenty of time to get episodes on the air. In premiering season 11 when they did, Showtime made a statement that clearly, they didn’t want to wait any longer after the pandemic delayed the start of filming. Yet, with production still actively happening, they need to give the cast and crew time to make more episodes.

If you have not heard as of yet, “NIMBY” is the title for the next new installment — and the synopsis below gives you a little more insight on what’s to come…

The Milkoviches move in next door and wreak havoc, leading Frank, Kev and Liam to scheme to get rid of them; Mickey embarks on a security gig for Kev and V and drags Ian along; Gemma and Franny compete in the Little Miss South Side beauty pageant.

What is happening with Shameless: Hall of Shame this weekend?

If you haven’t heard, the network is continuing to do some of these retrospective events to give you a look back at some of your favorite characters and their journeys, with some goodies thrown in here and there. Last week we had a chance to see the tale of Mickey and Ian; this weekend, the Hall of Shame is all about Kev & V. This is definitely worth watching, given that there are some new goodies mixed in here and there with a lot of recap content. It should at least serve as an appetizer for when the series returns.

Hall of Shame should be available at the time you’re reading this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shameless!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more insight. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







