Your Honor episode 6 preview: What lies ahead for Bryan Cranston, cast







As we look ahead to Your Honor episode 6 on Showtime next weekend, one thing worth noting is that we’re at the halfway point. This of the past five episodes as the network setting the stage for all of the craziness that could be coming up next. We’ve come to know the world and all of the individual players within it.

So, what lies ahead now? Think along the lines of more struggles for Adam while Michael does what he can to unravel a situation — and perhaps get himself in more trouble along the way. Typically when you are hunting down a blackmailer, there’s not a lot of good news that you can expect to encounter. More often than not, what you are looking at is unwrapping more character that will cause more problems later.

Because Your Honor is a miniseries, we don’t anticipate that the show is going to wait too long before delivering more whammies to Bryan Cranston and the remainder of the cast. There are some shocking things coming soon, and we’d advise you to go ahead and prepare yourself for that right now.

For a few more details now on what’s to come, check out the full Your Honor episode 6 synopsis below:

Adam spends the day with a dangerous new love interest, while Michael searches for his blackmailer. Lee ramps up her involvement in Kofi’s case.

We know that episode 5 was made available earlier than usual on Showtime’s app and online, but we wouldn’t expect the same thing this go-around. We could be surprised, but we’re anticipating it arriving at midnight on January 10 and then in its standard timeslot on the network. We’ll let you know over time if there are any changes with that.

