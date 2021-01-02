NCIS season 18 spoilers: Are Bishop, Torres all-in on Gibbs’ mission?







We know that the wait for NCIS season 18 to return to CBS is a long one, and it’s going to continue to feel that way in the weeks ahead. The show isn’t back until Tuesday, January 19 — we’d love for it to be sooner, but we don’t see the network changing its mind.

What we can go ahead and say is that when NCIS does return to CBS, it’s going to bring you one of the most exciting two hours imaginable. They could be linked in some way to each other, especially when it comes to Gibbs and Fornell working to take down a massive drug operation. The photo above is from the second episode entitled “Head of the Snake,” and by the time this episode airs, there’s a good chance that this could be the sole case that NCIS is working on. There’s no mention of another storyline in the synopsis, and we know that Bishop and Torres will be clued in at some point as to what Gibbs has been up to for most of the season.

This photo features Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters seemingly questioning a man, though it remains to be seen what his connection to the case could be. They are sitting in what looks to be a dining room (napkin dispensers!), and you can see an insignia for the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the background.

How deep does this drug ring go? That’s been a question for most of the season. We know that it will eventually bring Gibbs to an airfield (where he shoots McGee), and there could be something that Bishop and Torres discover here that brings him to this place. With the amount of time that we’ve spent on this storyline already, one thing can be likely assumed: This is going to be a big story with huge, lasting implications. Otherwise, would it really be worth the time?

