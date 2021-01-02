NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7: Final ‘Overdue’ expectations







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Overdue,” and we’ve been waiting a long time in order to see it. That anticipation has only increased tenfold by some of the specifics that we’ve heard about when it comes to this episode.

So with this episode being a little bit more than 24 hours away now at the time of this writing, why not share some final expectations? There are three things, after all, that you should be looking forward to more than any other.

1. Is Callen proposing to Anna? – All signs point to him at least putting in the work. The photo above signals that Chris O’Donnell’s character is going to be visiting Arkady, and we know already that he is coming to him in order to make a specific request. Bar Paly isn’t listed in the guest cast for this episode, so you may have to wait a little while in order to see said proposal happen.

2. Will Deeks enter training to become an NCIS agent? – The ball got rolling on this story at the end of episode 6, but Marty still has to undergo interviews and show that he has what it takes, despite being much older than the average applicant into the program. We know that he’ll have the support of many of his friends and colleagues, but will that prove to be enough?

3. Of course, also a case – Per the official CBS synopsis, “The NCIS team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry.” This feels like a case that will utilize Eric’s strengths especially well, and we’re glad to know that he will be sticking around for at least this episode. Barrett Foa is still listed as a regular, so we have to imagine that there will be all sorts of fun stories for him coming.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7?

