The Rookie season 3 premiere spoilers: The Armstrong aftermath







As we prepare for the launch of The Rookie season 3 on Sunday night, you better know things are going to get crazy. They almost have to when you consider that things are going to pick up immediately where they left off at the end of season 2.

If you missed it, Armstrong made it clear in the season 2 finale that he will go to great lengths in order to protect himself. He’s a dirty cop, and he’s also a desperate one. He has no problem throwing Nolan under the bus. In the sneak peek below, you can see him continue his act as he’s carted off on a stretcher. He’s clearly someone who has prepared mentally for this moment, and knows exactly what he wants to say and how he wants it to come across. He even is ready to throw in Harper as a co-conspirator alongside Nathan Fillion’s character, and claims that he is afraid she could retaliate against him.

Armstrong’s act is a good one, but there are some problems he’s going to run into. One is the perception of John himself. He’s tried his best to show that he is a good cop through everything we’ve seen so far. A lot of his fellow officers believe in him, and they’re definitely going to have a hard time buying into a premise that he is somehow working against the LAPD. Yet, there’s still enough suspicion and an awareness that people are good at putting on an act. Just look at Armstrong himself!

We would imagine that over the course of the premiere, a lot of these big questions are going to be answered. They ultimately have to when you think about everything else that The Rookie wants to get to this season. We don’t think that they will draw this story out … at all. There’s a lot of other big stuff coming.

