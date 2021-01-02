The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 rumors: Examining the ’16 Ounces’ talk







There are times in which we’re somewhat hesitant to discuss episode titles for shows far in advance, and that is even more the case when it comes to The Blacklist. This is a show where a lot of these titles have some sort of additional meaning to them — typically, they are either of a Blacklister or represent something essential to the characters. Think along the lines of a “Cape May” or a “Brothers” from last season.

The first thing that we should note in regards to “16 Ounces” is that it hasn’t been fully confirmed by NBC just yet. Titles are always subject to change, but typically once the official press release is out, they hold their form. We’re going to spend a paragraph or so assuming that this is actually going to be the title for season 8 episode 3, which is airing on January 22.

For some more The Blacklist video discussion, take a look at our latest round of theories below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also take a look at our playlist.

So what in the world could this mean? For those who are not aware, sixteen ounces equals a pound, so it’s a little weird that the title isn’t just “One Pound.” Granted, naming an episode “One Pound” wouldn’t be anywhere near as interesting. We could see the metric 16 ounces being more applicable still if you are talking about the drug trade, or something else where items are typically measured in small amounts. It could be a quantitative measure of something that Raymond Reddington or Elizabeth Keen are looking for, or the idea of this may be important to the past and this is a flashback episode-of-sorts.

The one thing we’d be somewhat surprised by is if “16 Ounces” is suddenly the name of a Blacklister. Then again, we did have Roanoke earlier this season and it was easy to assume that was just a place.

There is a tiny synopsis for this episode now at SpoilerTV, not that it gives all that much away: “Fueled by his betrayal, Elizabeth Keen seeks vengeance on Reddington.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 3?

If “16 Ounces” does turn out to be the name for this episode, what do you think that it means? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







