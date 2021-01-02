Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 promo: Frank’s dilemma in ‘Redemption’







You’ve been waiting to check out Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 for a good while now, and we come bearing good news: The wait is almost over. The next new episode entitled “Redemption” is poised to air on CBS this Friday, and it’s going to provide yet another challenge to Tom Selleck’s character of Frank.

We’ve seen this character before in spots where he is forced to encounter a wide array of moral dilemmas. The story at the heart of this episode certainly fits that billing all over again. When he honors Detective Allison Mulaney (Ali Stroker) after she is injured in the line of duty, he thinks that she is retiring from the NYPD. However, that’s not what Allison wants. She indicates to Frank that despite being bound to a wheelchair as a result of her injury, she wants to stay on the job. You can see her training, and doing what she can to demonstrate that she is still capable of being a valuable asset to the force.

For Frank, the situation is this: Does he think that putting Allison back out in the field could still be beneficial? We do think that there are a lot of skills that are valuable regardless of her injury. She’d also more than likely be paired up with someone who could handle the more physical parts of the job. There is also the possibility of a lawsuit that the NYPD faces in the event they decide to not keep her on board.

So in the end, there are a lot of angles here — but it’s great to see a Broadway star like Stroker head over to Blue Bloods for an episode, and we’re curious, as well, to see what the other Reagans are up to. This is effectively the first installment after the Joe Hill arc. While we do think that we’re going to see that character again, there’s a chance he could be MIA for at least the immediate future.

