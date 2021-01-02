Last Man Standing season 9 will extend filming hiatus for at least one week







While we know that Last Man Standing season 9 is slated to premiere this weekend on Fox, there is some news that is impacting the show now behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, production on the Tim Allen comedy will be resuming a little bit later in 2021 than first planned. Originally, the plan was for Last Man Standing to get back to work on January 11; now, the plan here is for the show to re-enter production on January 18.

So what is the reasoning behind this? It ultimately has a good bit to do with the state of things when it comes to the virus in Southern California. As the number of cases surge, we are seeing instances where more precautions are being taken than ever before in order to ensure that people stay safe. While TV and film productions are technically exempt from local orders, local officials have implored the industry to press pause for a brief period of time. For now, they are acquiescing to that request.

Of course, there are a couple of questions that do stem from this news, starting with whether or not production will really return at or around the 18th. For now, it is far too early to tell. Much of it could depend on where things are a week or even longer from now. Beyond that, the other question here is whether or not this will have any impact on the final season’s episode count. It’s always possible that the show could have to drop an episode, but we’re going to try and stay optimistic that the scripts written will have a chance to be filmed. Of course, it is still early enough that producers may not have all of the planned scripts for the final season even written yet.

As noted, be sure to come back this weekend (Sunday, to be specific) for the premiere of Last Man Standing season 9.

