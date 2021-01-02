Power Book II: Ghost finale spoilers: Is Cane’s life in danger?







As we enter the Power Book II: Ghost finale this weekend, it’s fair to worry about Cane. This is a guy who has a tendency to cause chaos — but here is a reminder that a lot of his wounds are self-inflicted.

So what started the drama for Cane? Some of it just feels tied to his desire to have love and respect. He wants to be taken seriously as a serious player in the game, and he didn’t like the idea of Tariq coming in and, consequently, cutting off some of his own perceived value. This is why he lashed out, not realizing the ripple effect that would come courtesy of his actions. He, indirectly, set the stage for Rico’s assault on Monet’s organization. He tried to help once it started, but at that point, it was a little bit too late.

If Cane does die in the finale, there are a couple of ways we could foresee it happening. It could be someone in the Tejada family doing the deed, but we don’t think that they would do this unless they absolutely had to. Another possibility here is that Cane goes out in a blaze of glory. Maybe he goes after Rico’s organization himself as a way to prove his value, and is successful but dies in the process.

Let’s make one thing clear now: We want to see Cane survive the Book II finale. Yet, we know that this is a world where people die, and you have to prepare for the worst at any given moment.

