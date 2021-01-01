Men in Kilts video: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & New Year’s wishes







There are a lot of new shows to look forward to here on New Year’s Day, but doesn’t Men in Kilts have to be fairly high on the list? We like to imagine so! We know that this is coming early this year, and there’s going to be a chance to dive into all sorts of fun stuff. Think in terms of getting a chance to learn about Scottish traditions, the history of the area, and also Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish themselves.

At this point, it’s fairly clear that Starz is ramping up their promotional campaign for the series like never before, and that brings us to the video below. In this, you can see Sam and Graham do their best to talk a little bit about New Year’s Day, Hogmanay, and the latter’s importance in Scotland. If you’re not too familiar with all things Scottish, you may learn a few things here! It does immediately serve as a nice preview for the upcoming season, at least in terms of the subject matter and humor that you’re going to see.

Beyond just this, we also like that there’s some casual joking in here about the idea of there potentially being another season down the road. We’ve heard before that it’s possible, and we are curious to see what Men in Kilts could eventually become. There’s probably so much more that Sam and Graham could do in Scotland, but we do wonder if eventually, they could venture over to other locales, as well. In general, we love travel — the more we get to see of fantastic people and wonderful locales, the happier we’re going to be.

Now that we’ve got this video, let’s hope that Starz will start sharing some longer previews of the series itself. Remember that Outlander season 6 could also start filming as early as this month!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Men in Kilts right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

I can already promise that 2021 will be way better than 2020 because, well, #MenInKilts is coming (among a few other *wee* reasons). Happy Hogmanay! pic.twitter.com/ukj25Rb6vU — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) December 31, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







