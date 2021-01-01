Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? More season 3 scoop







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get an answer to that very subject, we’ve got some of that for you below alongside scoop on what’s next.

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting for too long here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight. This shouldn’t come as much of a shock, given that there also isn’t a new episode of MacGyver or Blue Bloods. CBS has a tendency to air all three shows at once and with that, they’ll probably hesitate to put one program on without the others.

Luckily, all three of these shows are back next week! There is a lot of stuff coming on Magnum PI, and that includes a personal story for Kumu. The photo above is a small tease of that, and you can also see that courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback” – Magnum and Higgins help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight. Also, Kumu is arrested for stealing an artifact from a collector that should be returned to its original resting place, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Kumu’s storyline here seems to be in some way ripped from the headlines, as we’ve heard about this sort of thing transpiring in real life over the past few years. This is a plot all about honoring the past, and making sure cultural traditions and artifacts are treated with the proper respect. Sometimes, doing the right thing isn’t always black-and-white, and that could be the main focus of this story for Amy Hill’s character.

