Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? New Danny, Baez photo







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that, we’re happy to clear things up for you right now! To go along with that, why not get a little bit more in the way of scoop?

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way right now — there is no new episode on the network tonight. As for the reasoning behind it, today is January 1! New Year’s Day is often a fairly-dicey one for broadcast networks, since it can be somewhat risky to put on new programming. You run the risk of there being fewer viewers around, and while some networks do occasionally give it a go, CBS tends to be risk-averse. They know that they have plenty of other weeks to air new episodes, so there is no real reason for them to put shows on the air when they don’t have to.

Here’s the good news: We’re also at a point where new episodes are going to air again! The next new installment is currently slated to premiere on Friday, January 8, and it carries with it the title of “Redemption.” We know that there are a lot of fans of Danny and Baez out there, so why not go ahead and share a photo preview of the two of them now?

Above, you can see an imagine of Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez as these two characters try to take on their latest case. They are looking into the case of a ride-share driver who is assaulting some of their customers — we wouldn’t say per say that this is ripped from the headlines, but this is certainly subject matter that we’ve seen discussed before. We are glad to see a big Danny/Baez case right away in 2021; we’re still coming off of Maria getting to be at family dinner!

