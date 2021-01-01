Grey’s Anatomy season 17, Station 19 season 4 filming return delayed







While the plan remains for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 and Station 19 season 4 to return to TV in March, there are changes behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, these two series are going to be back in production a little bit later than expected. The original plan here was for filming on these two shows to kick back off on January 11, which would’ve given the each a little more than a week off still from where we are now. That plan has changed, and the shows will return on January 18. As for the reason why, it has everything to do with the current surge of virus cases in Southern California. Health officials in the region recently implored TV and film productions to pause production in early January, and this one-week delay represents an agreement to listen.

As for whether or not this temporary delay is going to lead to some sort of change in air dates or episode counts, that remains to be seen. For the time being, we’re going to keep pushing forward with the assumption that the show will still be back in early March with more new episodes.

Remember, of course, that everything is subject to change in this current era — we have to be prepared for a certain amount of unpredictability. The most important thing remains the safety of all of the cast and crew, and we’ll be pleased to continue to see that prioritized over just about everything else.

