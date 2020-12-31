Star Trek: Discovery season 3 finale preview: Fight for the Federation







Are you ready for the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 finale? We’d love for it to just go ahead and be here, but you gotta wait until next week.

Judging from the preview below, what we have here is almost a classic season-finale scenario — it feels like there’s no hope left for Michael Burnham and the rest of the crew. The future of the Federation may be done entirely. Is there any way to escape this situation? This will be the most action-packed episode of the season most likely, as the battle takes place within the heart of space and at a break-neck speed.

“It’s okay to be afraid.” That’s one of the best lines in the entirety of the finale preview, and it speaks to a vulnerability that this show always excels at. Look across the board — it’s the nuance that makes these characters wonderful. It’s not just their ability or the success stories that they hang on the metaphorical wall.

Will we lose characters? We have to go in with that expectation, even if Burnham doesn’t believe in the concept of no-win situations. (That’s another one of the best lines of the preview.) We know that there is another season coming, and we have to imagine the writers were aware there was a good chance they’d be coming back at the time that they were planning the end of this season. Much like season 2 worked to set up season 3, the same will likely be said here.

Beyond just that, it’s hard to even say too much more. The magic of Star Trek as a franchise has always been the strength of the material and its sense of imagination; so long as it never loses that, we will be satisfied with the end result.

