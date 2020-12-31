Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode count







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We know that this show is a great source of emotional healing for many people. It’s valuable, and of course this leads to a desire to get it back as soon as humanly possible.

Alas, that’s just not going to be the case here. There is no new installment tonight, as it’s New Year’s Eve and the network has other plans. Think in terms of the annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event, which starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and covers the entirety of primetime and beyond. Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week, either, and there won’t be one until you get around to March. We know that this is a very-long time to wait, but we understand the reasoning behind it. By waiting so long, the show has an opportunity to air the rest of the season without any interruptions.

Here is a little bit of good news: There is still a LOT to see moving forward. In a new post on Twitter, showrunner DJ Nash indicates that there are going to be 14 more episodes to come this season. That allows for many opportunities to see the story grow and develop, and there is obviously a lot for the writers to dive into.

Take, for example, what’s going to happen when it comes to Eddie and Katherine moving forward, or also getting a chance to see if Gary can find a way to help Darcy through what she is going through. Maggie and Jamie could also be moving towards something a little bit more substantial, but it does remain to be seen what will happen and if she’ll stay in Oxford. Of course, we also have Rome and Regina to think about.

In the end, there is a LOT to still anticipate on A Million Little Things this season. The hard part is going to be the waiting.

What do you want to see over the remaining episodes of A Million Little Things season 3?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

We’re back in March with 14 more episodes. https://t.co/Y3qFpZU1Xv — DJ Nash (@heydjnash) December 30, 2020

