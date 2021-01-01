Cobra Kai season 4: Is it renewed at Netflix? Premiere date hopes







Is Cobra Kai renewed for a season 4 at Netflix, and if so, when is the series going to premiere? With this being the day of the season 3 premiere, let’s do our best to break that down.

We love when we’re able to write these articles with good news right away, and that is precisely what we can do here today! After all, there is going to be a season 4 coming your way, as the streaming service confirmed that it is coming back earlier this fall! This came following the first two seasons arriving after they originally aired on YouTube, and the show was an almost-instant success.

In a lot of ways, Cobra Kai is an example of what happens when you bring a great product to a platform where it can be easily discovered. YouTube never quite took off in the scripted content game, but the Karate Kid follow-up quickly found a much larger audience at Netflix. It’s funny, but at the same time also emotional and heartfelt. It manages to take the essence of the earlier movies, but also bring something else to the table — that’s a rarity in this age of revivals/reboots.

So as for when a Cobra Kai season 4 could end up premiering, just be prepared to wait a while. We would love to see it on in late 2021/early 2022, but we’re going to have to wait and see on a lot of this. It will come down to how filming progresses during these difficult times, plus also when Netflix actually wants the show to be available. They ultimately are in control of when certain things arrive, and are not really beholden to anyone when it comes to specific release patterns. We just need to take a patient, wait-and-see approach here — as hard as that may be given the circumstances.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you want to see in terms of a Cobra Kai season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







