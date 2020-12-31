Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? The season 17 waiting game







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? With the year 2020 coming to a close, are we getting one final chance to visit the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?

In the end here, we can hand down a pretty simple answer to this question: A pretty defiant “no.” There is no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airing tonight, and unfortunately, we’ll be waiting until March to see what’s coming up. Even if the show was coming back sooner, there still wouldn’t be a show today. It’s New Year’s Eve, and ABC already has some other programming set in the form of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. That’s something that they air every single year, and get some great ratings at the same time for it.

So beyond waiting for new episodes, you are probably going to be waiting a while to get some additional details on what lies ahead also. At the moment, we would guess that more insight will be available on upcoming episodes when we get around to the middle of February. That includes a synopsis and maybe some sort of promo.

One thing definitely does remain clear at the moment, and it’s the simple fact that the show is not backing off the pandemic. Meredith Grey going on a ventilator was a hard thing to watch, but it may be essential to her survival. We remain confident that she can push through, but we know already that it won’t come easy.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 moving forward?

Are you bummed the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get more news regarding the series. (Photo: ABC.)

