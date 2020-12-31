New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021: Start time for Ken Jeong, Joel McHale







After years of allowing Steve Harvey to more or less steer the New Year’s Eve ship, Fox is doing something a little bit different this time around. They announced previously that their December 31 special is now New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, hosted by none other than Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

At this point, we are starting to think that Ken is attempting a goal to appear on every Fox show imaginable — remember that he’s got The Masked Singer, and he is also a part of spin-off The Masked Dancer and then also I Can See Your Voice. Joel proved himself to be a fantastic guest judge on The Masked Singer, and we know that he and Ken know each other very well from Community. They also did a podcast together entitled The Darkest Timeline amidst the global pandemic this year.

So what will the Fox special look like tonight? Here is the official logline from the network:

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year’s Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, and comedian and actor Joel McHale kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021. Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour “Toast & Roast” to 2020.

We can tell you that the event starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and on paper it will probably look and feel very similar to what we’ve seen from other specials over the years — you’ll get some local and national coverage mixed together, plus some comedy and a chance to escape briefly from what has been a terrible year for most.

If we had to guess, we think that Fox is looking to compete against CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with this special more so than New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — that show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, has shown itself to be impervious over time.

