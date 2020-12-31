Vikings: Valhalla premiere date hopes: When could it come to Netflix?







After the Vikings series finale arrived on Amazon Prime today, it makes sense to want more in the form of Vikings: Valhalla. So what do we actually know about the follow-up series? Consider this article your source!

The first thing that we should note is that technically, Valhalla is more of a sequel than a direct spin-off to the original show. It doesn’t feature characters from the original series, but you better believe that some of the most notable characters from Vikings proper will be referenced. It honors that history, while also embarking on a new and exciting chapter moving forward. Here are some of the basic details via a Netflix logline:

The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst is involved behind the scenes as an executive producer, but Valhalla has a new head writer in Jeb Stuart. Hirst said the following when the show was first announced:

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

When could Vikings: Valhalla premiere?

There is no confirmed release date yet, but it is conceivable that it could arrive in some form in late 2021. Filming is already underway on the project, and there were some headlines about it earlier this fall due to some false positives that emerged in virus testing. The ball will ultimately be in Netflix’s court as to when they want to release it.

What do you want to see on Vikings: Valhalla?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

