





Vikings season 6 episode 19 was the penultimate one of the series, and after a rather-long wait, a familiar face has finally come back.

We long suspected that Floki would come back at some point — it was just impossible to imagine an alternate situation going down. The question that we had was just how he was going to find his way in into this world, and if it would be something that satisfied the long layoff.

From our personal vantage point, the answer to this is yes. Through Ubbe and Torvi, we’ve been able to get a small glimpse of the new world on this show. They arrived to North America and met some of its people, and it just so turned out that Floki had managed to beat them to the punch. Having this reveal come in part through wood carvings was a nice little touch, as some of the other characters could see a world that he had already created for himself. It was small, but also different than they could have imagined.

One last thing worth noting here is simply this: How beautiful were some of the scenes in North America? They may take the cake for the best scenery we’ve ever had a chance to behold on the show.

We’ll be the first to admit that we haven’t been the biggest fan of some of Floki’s storylines in the past; yet, this was such a deeply satisfying reveal, one that we’ve been waiting for and one that serves as a perfect setup for the series finale. Thanks to Amazon, you don’t have to wait in order to see it.

What did you think about the Floki reveal at the end of Vikings season 6 episode 19?

