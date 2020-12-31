Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5: Why was it canceled at Netflix?







Why was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina canceled at Netflix? Why in the world couldn’t we get more of this world? At the moment, both of these questions are well worth asking.

We’ll be the first to admit that when the news of the show ending was first announced earlier this year, we were personally shocked. This was not something we saw coming, as Riverdale is enormously popular and this was a show with a built-in audience. It seemed as though it was gaining with every passing episode.

So what happened to get us here? It’s always hard to tell since Netflix doesn’t ever disclose the viewership numbers for any of its series. They also have a pretty stable subscriber base and it can be hard to tell which shows move the needle and which don’t.

Based on the cancellation, it’s probably fair to assume that Sabrina wasn’t one of Netflix’s two or three most-popular shows, but there may have also been something more going on here beyond just viewership. The streaming service over the years has become more and more reluctant to have shows that come from studios with competitive products. In this case, Sabrina is a Warner Bros. TV show, and they have a rival streaming company in HBO Max. HBO Max has already aired one show set in this same universe in Katy Keene, and we saw not that long ago another WBTV series end its run on Netflix in Fuller House despite perceived popularity. Another in Lucifer will be ending with season 6.

In the end, it’s hard to be upset about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina getting two seasons split up into four “parts” — that’s a generous amount of story. Yet, we know from executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (see below) that there was more story to tell. We’re just not going to get a chance to see it.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

