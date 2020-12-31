CNN New Year’s Eve 2021 start time for Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen







Want to know some of the first all-important details for CNN New Year’s Eve 2021? It goes without saying we love this broadcast. It’s a New Year’s Eve tradition that has surpassed any other in our household, mostly because of the sheer weirdness of it. It’s funny in a way that nothing on CNN ever really should be, and there’s just something so cathartic about being able to see serious people have a little bit of fun for a change.

With that being said, it is clear that the 2021 broadcast of this show is going to look and feel a little different than any other we’ve seen before. The partial press release below indicates that further…

Cooper and Cohen will be live from Times Square where celebrations will be historic this year due to the pandemic. Unlike prior years which had large crowds of revelers, this year’s event will be closed to the public.

CNN performances and appearances will include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

The program will also feature CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman, and Bill Weir from locations around the world.

Rest assured that Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin will also be around to help usher in the New Year in the Central time zone, and we can’t stress enough how important this is. There are few New Year’s Eve traditions quite like Don Lemon getting drunk and not knowing precisely what to do with himself over the course of the event.

We know that the special will be a lot less crowded, and in general, we don’t know if you can be anywhere close to as silly after such a difficult, devastating year. Yet, we’re counting on the special to help usher in 2021 in a warm and welcoming way. It should start airing coverage at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, if the photo above wasn’t any indication.

