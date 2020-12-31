New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 start time, network, and performers







Want to know everything there is to know about New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021? We should start off with this: A reminder that it is still happening. While there is no traditional Times Square celebration this time around, you will still have a chance to see Ryan Seacrest plus a number of other familiar faces.

Let’s start here with the start time — the festivities begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, though more of the big-ticket parts of the evening air a little bit later. There are hours upon hours of performances, and many of them will air up until 2:00 a.m. Eastern time. For a few more assorted details, be sure to check out the following via an ABC press release.

This year marks the 49th annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year, and Big Freedia will host the 5th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie, and PJ Morton will give a performance of “Auld Lang Syne” from New Orleans.

For those who have not heard, Rockin’ Eve will also feature an interview with President-Elect Joe Biden and also future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, making it the last conversation that the two of them are going to have on television in 2020.

No matter what Rockin’ Eve does choose to spotlight when it airs tomorrow night, our biggest wish is simply this: That it offers a chance for viewers to escape somewhat from the outside world a little and have fun. There is no denying that 2020 is the worst year we can ever remember, but hopefully this night can usher in some positivity as we look towards a potentially better and stronger 2021.

If ABC isn’t your jam, remember that there are other broadcast networks (plus also CNN) who are airing some festivities of their own.

