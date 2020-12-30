Is For Life new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 6 news







Is For Life new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to share some more news for you on that subject — and then also look ahead, while we are at it.

Of course, we should just go ahead and pass along some of the bad news. There is no new installment last night, just as there was no new episode last week. We’re in the midst of a holiday hiatus and because of that, we’re going to be stuck wondering and speculating where things are going to go … save for a few details. That’s what we can share for you today.

The first thing to note is that For Life will be back on Wednesday, January 27 — this is a long hiatus, and that is intentional in order to ensure that there will be time for production to stay ahead of the game. This is also going to be one of the most important episodes of the season, as it will look at the global pandemic and its impact on the prison system. That is something that there isn’t anywhere near enough focus on at the moment.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some additional updates all about what lies ahead:

“354” – After an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate. Meanwhile Marie faces a choice: Expose her family to the virus or go all-in at the hospital on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Thematically, we would imagine that For Life season 2 is going to continue to focus on Aaron Wallace doing what he can to change the prison system and help those who are defenseless. Even though he may be out of jail now, this remains very much an underdog story.

