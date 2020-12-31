The Mandalorian season 2: Mark Hamill shares gratitude for Luke cameo







We’re a little ways removed at this point from The Mandalorian season 2, but one thing remains true about its finale. The return of Luke Skywalker, albeit a brief one, has to be considered one of the greatest TV moments of the year. It’s also a technical marvel, given that the show was able to digitally de-age Mark Hamill to play the role properly.

Suffice it to say, it was a glorious return — and we’re thrilled that it was just as great for Mark as it was for a lot of people watching.

In a new post on Twitter, the actor shared a photo of himself in the role alongside the caption of “sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.” The positive reception to Hamill’s appearance had to be deeply rewarding to him, especially with it coming after such a divisive reaction to the most recent Star Wars films. Also, Mark’s appearance is the sort of thing that simply would not have been possible many years ago. The technology just wasn’t there, and beyond just that you don’t want to tell a story like this simply for the sake of doing so.

Now that we’ve been left off on that joyous moment, the hard thing is now waiting to see when The Mandalorian will return. We’re sure that it will be back in December 2021 (as is the plan), but what is the show going to look like? After The Child was handed over to Luke, it does sort of reset the series and raise all sorts of questions as to what the future could theoretically hold.

In the end, we’ll just have to use our imagination to ponder over the future. Luckily, this is the thing that brought us a show as fantastic as The Mandalorian in the first place.

How thrilled were you to see Mark Hamill appear on The Mandalorian?

Do you think there’s a chance that he could return down the line? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. (Photo: Disney+.)

Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given.#ThankYouJonAndDave 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020

