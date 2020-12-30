Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 spoilers: A surprise rescue and more







Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 is coming on NBC come January 13, and on the surface, the thing we’re the happiest for is simple. We’re just glad that there are two episodes airing consecutively to kick off the year!

We can tell you that the first episode back is going to revolve in part around answers for Casey and Brett — beyond that, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. There’s going to be interesting discoveries in episode 4, and also chances for other characters to shine. Take, for example, someone we’re still getting to know in a lot of ways in Gallo.

Want some other insight now? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 synopsis:

01/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch reignites an old feud. TV-14

This season is likely going to feel different just in that it’s hard to really gauge any particular momentum. It’s hard to figure out when episodes are going to air and how, and the biggest thing we just want to do is enjoy them when they are around. Our hope is that within this one, we’ll just get an opportunity to learn about new wrinkles of different characters. Of course, beyond just that we’re still crossing our fingers for some great Mouch-related comedy. That is, in part, what makes this show so great.

For those wondering, the title here is “Funny What Things Remind Us.” Remind us of what? That’s a bizarre little mystery to think about…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4?

How do you think the story overall will unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

