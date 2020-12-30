Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: A fun little Magnum, Higgins tease!







Are you ready to see the return of Magnum PI season 3 in the new year? Well, we know that there’s a lot to be excited about. Think in terms of new adventures, action-packed cases, and of course good character stuff.

If you’re watching the show with regularity, there is a chance that the Magnum/Higgins relationship is one of the things that you enjoy the most. Regardless of whether or not you want the two together romantically, there’s always a lot of fun that comes with seeing them together. Their dynamic has changed this season thanks to Higgins’ new promotion-of-sorts, but the fun is very much there.

For the sake of this article, let’s set the stage for an “undercover” mission … or at least an improvised one. We’ve seen these two characters pose as a couple before, and according to a new report from TVLine, you will see the two do so again. Why? They’re going to be caught during a stake-out, and after the fact they will pose as a married couple checking out houses in a local neighborhood. Will this on-the-fly thinking work? It’s certainly possible.

We don’t know if this particular story is going to be anything more than a passing moment, but one thing we still wonder is this: What impact will Higgins’ job have on her new relationship with Ethan? He may be used to her having crazy hours, but we know that her work with Thomas can be all-consuming. We also still wonder if there is jealousy on Magnum’s part, though if there is, he’s doing his best in order to hide it for the time being.

Magnum PI will return with more season 3 episodes a week from Friday — after that, we hope there’s a chorus of installments coming in January and February.

What do you most want to see for Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 3?

What do you most want to see for Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 3?

