Men in Kilts photo: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish go … golfing?







Men in Kilts is one of the most exciting new shows coming in 2021, and there are certainly many reasons for that. Take the beautiful Scottish geography, the chance to learn something more about its history, or just some top-level entertainment courtesy of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Have we seen these two together on Outlander before? Sure, but certainly not in this same capacity. Men in Kilts will give you a chance to see Sam and Graham as they really are, as opposed to characters living within the 18th century. Sam is not Jamie, and Graham is not Dougal. Can you really see either of those characters riding around in a golf cart similar to what the behind-the-scenes photo below represents?

Just in seeing this alone, we’re very-much curious to what these two are going to be up to — perhaps learning about Scottish golf course, or at the very least having a good time with each other. Given that they are both wearing the familiar attire of the sport, we have to think something more is going on here than just a fun little photo.

We imagine that a lot more in the way of Men in Kilts content will be released in the new year, as Starz won’t have to worry about news getting lost in the holiday shuffle. While this show is separate from Outlander, we’re sure it’s not lost on them that this could serve as a rather-nice distraction for people while they wait for the premiere of season 6. Filming on that is slated to begin next month, provided that it is safe to do so. We’re still a long waits out from getting premiere-date news on it.

For now, though, prepare for a lot of fun courtesy of Sam and Graham!

I'm going to let all of you #MenInKilts fans caption this one: pic.twitter.com/VxGHlEOgkX — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) December 27, 2020

