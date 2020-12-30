Doctor Who season 13: Showrunner on current release plans







With the upcoming special “Revolution of the Daleks” a matter of days away, it makes sense to ponder over the future of Doctor Who. We know that season 13 is currently in production, but there is no firm premiere date … and we’re not sure that one will be announced in the near future, either.

What we can go ahead and say, though, is this: Show boss Chris Chibnall wants the series back as soon as humanly possible. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what he had to say on the subject: “As soon as we finish it, I promise we’ll put it on telly straight away.”

So what does this actually mean? Well, we wouldn’t take this as evidence that the series will premiere one day after filming is over. Finishing the season means making sure that it is properly edited and orchestrated; there are so many metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off before we can get to the point where the series is ready.

Given that filming has been underway for at least a little while, there is a chance that production could be complete at some point this spring. If that is truly the case, a premiere in the fall still feels feasible, and it could lead into some other sort of potential special. This is at least how we’d like to see upcoming episodes roll out.

While we are excited about a number of these upcoming stories, there are some other individual questions that remain. Take, for example, the future of Jodie Whittaker as Doctor. Typically, we start to see these questions circling after a lead is on the job for a few years.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

