The Boys season 3 spoilers: Will we see Cindy return?







We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time still in order to check out The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime. Just remember that the series has a lot to film, and that’s without thinking about all the post-production and promotion that needs to be done.

With all of this being said, we’re certainly aware already that there are some big stories that have already been planted — think in terms of the aftermath of what happened to Stormfront to the shocking head-explosion reveal from the finale. Hughie’s getting himself a new gig, but what he doesn’t realize is that he is jumping head-first into the metaphorical lion’s den.

Now that we’ve spelled this out, let’s ask another key question: What lies ahead when it comes to Cindy? We saw this super-dangerous supe play an interesting role on season 2, and we have to imagine that this character is going to be coming back down the road. As for whether or not we’re going to be seeing Cindy in season 3, that still remains unclear. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Eric Kripke made it clear that there was “no immediate plan” to bring the character back following her last appearance. Yet, he certainly left the door open:

“…It’s just good common sense as a showrunner to just plant land mines, and I can almost promise that before the series is over, Cindy will return.”

Is it possible that Cindy becomes important close to the end of season 3? Maybe, but over all this will be a fantastic reveal that we hope to see play a larger role when we get around to a potential season 4. Rest assured, though, that the character will not be forgotten anytime soon.

