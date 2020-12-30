Is The Masked Dancer new tonight on Fox? A look ahead







Is The Masked Dancer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to offer up an answer to this question. Meanwhile, we’ll also look at whatever the future holds.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new installment arriving on the network tonight. What’s the reason for this? Well, the premiere this past weekend was meant to be a special airing following NFL football. Fox just wanted to ensure that there would be an opportunity to get the show off to a great ratings start. It didn’t deliver viewers on the level of The Masked Singer, but there were still some people checking the show out.

So as for when The Masked Dancer is going to be back, think in terms of Wednesday, January 6 — that will be its timeslot the rest of the season, as the show is shifting into the same timeslot that the flagship was in previously. There will be more over-the-top performances, and if you haven’t seen the one featuring Cotton Candy yet, you can check that one out below.

Is The Masked Dancer going to be anywhere near the same hit moving forward as The Masked Singer? Probably not, and we saw a lot of mixed reviews following the premiere. The on-air panel still needs time to work on their chemistry, and in general we’ve seen the dancers don’t tend to get the same sort of mainstream attention that singers do.

Ultimately, we imagine that we’ll have some more teases on the future of The Masked Dancer as we get closer to the show’s return. We may just need to be patient as we inch a little bit closer.

