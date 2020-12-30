SEAL Team season 4 returning to production later than expected







While SEAL Team season 4 is still currently slated to return on January 13, it does seem as though there are changes behind the scenes.

According to a report from Deadline, the recent surge in coronavirus cases across Southern California is causing the show to push back its return to production for a week. The original plan was for David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast to come back on January 4; now, it looks as though everyone will be back on January 11. This is still subject to change, of course, depending on what happens with the virus and the spread across the region.

We should note here that technically, film and TV productions are largely exempt from current stay-at-home orders, and a lot of that has to do with rampant testing and all of the extensive safety precautions productions are taking. With that being said, though, this is just an added move to ensure that everyone stays safe while the Los Angeles area deals with its most dangerous surge yet.

As we mentioned, we don’t expect this filming delay to push back the show’s return to CBS, at least so long as there aren’t any further changes behind the scenes. The larger question is whether or not this will impact the show’s episode count, but it’s hard to have much of a firm answer to that. Because we’re in the holiday season still, the film and TV industry is moving at a slightly different pace than we’re used to. More updates will start to become a little bit clearer when we get around to the new year.

For now, though, safety first, and we’re always going to applaud networks and studios that do their best in order to prioritize this more than anything else.

