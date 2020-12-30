Lucifer season 6 episode 7 title spoilers: You better check it twice







The Lucifer hiatus continues with each passing day, but we remain happy for whatever nugget we get. In this case, that of course means a new episode title!

In a post on Twitter, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that “My Best Fiend” is the title for the upcoming seventh installment of season 6. We’ve been getting a slow-and-steady stream of episode titles for a little while now, and they at least have us more excited for the final batch of installments. (Remember here along the way that we still haven’t seen the second half of season 8, and there is no specific premiere date for these installments just yet.)

What do we like about this title? Well, for starters, we were totally tricked at the moment we first saw it. Our initial feeling was that this title was “My Best Friend,” which seemed far too wholesome in the end for a show like this. Seeing that it’s “My Best Fiend” ultimately makes a whole lot more sense.

Ultimately, we think that this episode has to have something to do with Hell, demons, or the like — it could be a fun dive into the show’s mythology, and clearly something that better sets the stage for the series’ endgame. The most important thing to remember, as sad as it may be, is that there are only three episodes left of Lucifer on the other side of this. You have to go ahead and be prepared for sadness that just goes along with that.

What excites you the most about the Lucifer season 6 episode 7 title?

Well, aren't you some clever little devils 😁 no matter how difficult we make it, you always rise to the challenge! But @julia_fontana who are you calling a FIEND? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7dlfBApOzs — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 29, 2020

