Vikings season 7: Why isn’t it happening? Show boss explains







As we prepare for the conclusion of Vikings season 6 on Amazon Prime, let’s ponder over one simple question: Why isn’t there a season 7? Why is this the right time to end the show as we’ve seen it?

Ultimately, we’ve had a fantastic run with this series, which feels in a lot of ways longer than six seasons because of the way that History chose to air them. It doesn’t seem like the rug was pulled out from under Michael Hirst and his team in shutting the show down; instead, ending with season 6 was more of the desired conclusion. In a new interview with GameSpot, here is some of what Hirst had to say:

“I knew in a global sense where I was ultimately going. And it was very satisfactory, in a way, when we came to what I knew was going to be by the last season.

“I also felt that I’d said as much as I had to say really about Vikings, you know? I started off and I was fascinated by their culture and beliefs, and I wanted to overturn all these prejudices and cliches about them. And [then] I fell in love with these major characters.

“Often my days and nights for seven years were filled with Vikings. You know, I would write [until] 12 o’clock at night, I commuted to Ireland every week. It was time to conclude the saga.”

While there isn’t going to be a Vikings season 7 coming down the road, there is a spiritual successor to the story coming. Think along the lines of Vikings: Valhalla, the upcoming spin-off show that is going to premiere on Netflix. It’s set a little later in history, and while Hirst will be involved behind the scenes, he won’t have the same creative burden as he did on the flagship show. Jeb Stuart is going to be the lead writer for the upcoming series.

