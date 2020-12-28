Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker on farewell to Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh







In the event that you did not know already, the Doctor Who episode airing on New Year’s Day is the last one for Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh. As you would imagine, their departures (which were known at the time of production) made the entire practice of shooting the installment emotional. This current cast all came in at roughly the same time, and they’ve gone through a lot together over the years. There are few other experiences out there like Doctor Who, in between the long filming hours and the convention circuit.

In a way, the core group of Walsh, Cole, Jodie Whittaker, and Mandip Gill have become a family — and that’s something that Jodie reiterated when discussing her recent experience to Entertainment Weekly:

“I was absolutely beside myself … I don’t have a poker face. It’s my actual job, so I should be better at it. But I remember when they called wrap on that day, Tosin was like, ‘Calm Down!’ I’d gone, I’d absolutely gone. In a way, it’s just reflective of the time we’ve had and this journey. I’m really lucky. Me and Mandip are still in the journey, but, because it was the end of us four, and us four have been so tight, it was one of those things. I know that in my life, this is one of the best things that will ever happen to me and the best times that I will ever have on set. This job is this thing that is untouchable. There’ll be a million other amazing experiences, hopefully. But if I do this for 20 seasons I know my first time as the Doctor was with this family as this four and this is our time — a Goonies moment, it’s our time! I felt very much like a kid in a well. I was so sad.”

We do think that there are still some exciting times to come for Jodie as The Doctor — just remember, for example, that there’s another season already being filmed! It may just not feel like the same experience, and that sort of thing likely matters a lot to someone who likes to take stock in all important moments.

