Prodigal Son season 2 premiere spoilers: Can Malcolm keep a secret?







As you prepare for the Prodigal Son season 2 premiere set to air on Fox come Tuesday, January 12, prepare for a lot of struggle. Enormous struggle, in fact, when it comes to Tom Payne’s character of Malcolm Bright.

For the first bit of evidence of this, think back to the events of the season 1 finale. Ainsley snapped, and she took a life because of that. Now, Malcolm has to figure out what to do with his sister, who doesn’t even seem to remember what she did. He has to figure out how to “handle” this situation, while also distracting himself with a case. There is a lot on his plate, and we’re going to continue to see him try to balance that out over the course of much of the season.

At the moment, though, let’s just focus on the first episode. Below, CarterMatt has the Prodigal Son season 2 premiere synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city… and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job in the all-new “It’s All In The Execution” season premiere episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 12 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-201) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This is an episode that will be bringing a lot to the table here — it’s going to be topical, dangerous, and at the same time the Prodigal Son that you came to know and love throughout the first season. In the end, you got a lot to prepare for!

