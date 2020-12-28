The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 spoilers: First details on ‘Lim’







We’ve been waiting for a long time now to check out The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 — now, we’ve got another reason for excitement. This is an installment entitled “Lim,” and that alone indicates that Christina Chang will be front and center here.

The first thing we’ll admit here is that we’ve got a lot of scars from Criminal Minds naming their episodes after characters. Because of that, we get immediately concerned anytime we see a title like this. “Lim,” hopefully, will be more of a positive story for the character. We know that there are still some struggles ahead for the character, but we’d love to see her fight to the other side closer to the end.

While Audrey may be the focus here, we will see plenty of stories, as well, for Shaun and everyone else within the St. Bonaventure Hospital. For more on that, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Lim” – As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him. Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore. And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The one thing that we do feel reasonably confident about right now is this: Shaun’s not going to get away from the new residents so easily. He may be frustrated when it comes to being a leader, but it could be the best thing for him in the long run.

