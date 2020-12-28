The Resident season 4 premiere spoilers: ‘A Wedding, A Funeral’







We’ve seen plenty of emotional roller-coasters on TV over the past several months, but you’ll get a larger example of this than ever on The Resident season 4 premiere. This is an event airing on Tuesday, January 12 on Fox, and it’s going to feature happy times in the form of Conrad and Nic’s wedding. Yet, it’s also going to highlight how the characters at Chastain dealt with the pandemic.

Unlike Grey’s Anatomy and some other shows out there, The Resident is not planning to live in the pandemic era for too long a stretch of time. Instead, their plan is to speed through it within a single episode, allowing people to have more of an escape after the fact. We’re sure that it will still be referenced, but it may not be on the forefront of every story.

Want a few more official details on what lies ahead in this episode? Then take a look at the official The Resident season 4 premiere synopsis below:

After a long wait, Conrad and Nic prepare for their wedding day with the support of their family and friends. Meanwhile, flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of the doctors and the toll the virus took on everyone at Chastain Memorial in the all-new “A Wedding, A Funeral” season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-401) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The joy of the Conrad/Nic wedding should be a way to cleanse the palette somewhat, and what makes this episode so interesting is that it feels almost standalone in nature. Maybe there are some storylines that will be introduced in this episode and will continue for weeks on end, but they’re not really mentioned in the synopsis. In that sense, we’re left in the dark for a little while.

