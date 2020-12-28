





Tonight on The Masked Dancer premiere, we had a chance to meet a whole host of fun characters for the first time. It was a fun premiere, and we will say that by and large, the lack of a singing voice made it so much harder to identify people.

We will say this: Going into the end of the episode, we felt like either the Disco Ball or the Hammerhead was going to be going home. Neither one of them had the same level of skill as everyone else, even if they were both fun and had their fair share of personality that they brought to the table.

The show uses the same super-weird criteria that we got with The Masked Singer, which means it’s really hard to gauge who is the worst or should be going home at any given point. You really just have to trust in whatever the show decides to do at the end of the episode and go along for the ride. They decided that Disco Ball was the first dancer eliminated from the show, and we were all over the place with our guesses — we kinda thought that it could be a Shark Tank cast member, but it sounded like they had more of a background in entertainment.

Ken Jeong’s guess of Smokey Robinson was decent, but Paula Abdul’s guess of Ving Rhames was pretty fantastic as well. In general, the only thing that we were sure about was that this was someone who’d been a part of the industry for decades.

In the end, it was revealed to be none other than… Ice T! We should have guessed this given his role on SVU and the gavel that we saw in the package. This was a totally different vibe than we’re used to from him and we dug it a lot.

What did you think about The Masked Dancer premiere, and also the first unmasking?

