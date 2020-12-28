This Is Us season 5 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Long Road Home’ details!







Are you ready for This Is Us season 5 episode 5 to arrive on NBC? We know that we are — it’s been a LONG time coming! Fittingly, the title for this episode is “A Long Road Home,” and that suggests that there is some sort of significant struggle coming. That shouldn’t come as a shock, given that struggle is very much at the core of what this show is.

Want to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us in video form? Then watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming soon.

We’ve been waiting for a while for some sort of synopsis/hints at what’s coming up next … and now we’ve got it! Just take a look at the full This Is Us season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

01/05/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate confronts her past. Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to an unexpected discovery. Kevin debates the best path for his future. TV-14

A lot of this probably doesn’t come as a shock given the way that this past episode ended. We are somewhat-curious, though, to learn just how Kate is going to contend with her past involving Marc — including details she’s never told anyone about. We’re also going to see Randall come closer to learning the truth about Laurel, and we certainly hope that includes a meeting with the mysterious Fisherman at some point. How could we not want that?

The Kevin storyline is really the only one here with a significant air of mystery about it, largely due to the fact that we don’t know just what sort of options he’s having to weigh.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







