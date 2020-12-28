Lucifer season 6 episode 6 title spoilers: What could it mean?







It’s true that we still don’t have a Lucifer season 5 part 2 premiere date. So why not tide yourself over with more title spoilers?

For those of you who didn’t know, the sixth and final season of the show has been filming for a good while now. We know that we’re still far away from seeing these episodes, but it is nice to see that the writers are willing to share a few details here and there!

In a new post on Twitter, it was officially confirmed that the title for episode 6, written by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, is “A Lot Dirtier Than That.” This is one of those things that you just love to speculate about, mostly because there are SO many directions that the writers can go with this. That’s probably the case now more than ever when you consider the fact that the series is on Netflix and with that, they have a lot more creative freedom.

We hope that there will be a few more episode titles revealed over the course of the coming weeks, but we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there are a few cards that the writers keep close to their vest. They don’t want to give everything away and honestly, why would they when we are so far away from the show premiering?

Our hope for now is just that we get an extended trailer for the second part of season 5 at some point soon — isn’t there a lot of great stuff to look forward to? We like to think that there is.

🎅 Merry Christmas, you little Devils!! Since we all love and appreciate you all, here is a little title gift from us– but @ildymojo, how much dirtier are we talking? 😈 pic.twitter.com/RewgH583nl — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 26, 2020

