Doctor Who special: What time will ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ air?







The upcoming Doctor Who New Year’s Day special is entitled “Revolution of the Daleks” — want to know a little more about it?

At this point, we don’t need to tell you what day the special is going to be on — just remember that the timeslot will be a little different depending on where you are. If you are in Great Britain, for example, the January 1 special will air at 6:45 p.m. local time. It’s slated to run for an hour and eleven minutes — a bit of an odd runtime sure, but this is the sort of thing that we tend to often with holiday events. They run for as long as it makes sense creatively for them to do so.

As for what’s coming in the United States, the special is going to be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on BBC America. Technically, you’ll be waiting for it a little bit longer stateside, but that makes a great deal of sense.

In case you haven’t heard as of yet, this episode is going to feature the epic return of John Barrowman, whose Captain Jack Harkness will probably prove rather essential in ensuring that The Doctor is rescued from her current predicament following the end of the most-recent season. This is also going to feature presumably the final appearances from both Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who are each reportedly departing the show before we get into the upcoming season. (Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker, meanwhile, are returning.)

