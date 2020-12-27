Power Book III: Raising Kanan to premiere on Starz summer 2021







While we wait for a season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, we’re glad to know when the next chapter in the franchise will be available.

This weekend, Starz first confirmed that the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere at some point next summer. Filming recently kicked back off for the show following a pandemic-related shutdown, and we’re excited to see where things go here.

Of course, what separates Raising Kanan from the rest of the power universe is the oh-so-simple fact that this is a prequel. We know how Kanan’s story ended already, so there really isn’t any real drama when it comes to that. Instead, it’s more about how he got there. How did Kanan become the dangerous, ruthless person he was within the events of Power proper? What lessons did he learn? We don’t think that the show isn’t in any hurry to bring along younger versions of Ghost and Tommy, but we are still curious in order to learn more about whether or not there are surprising further connections to the world of power. These are things that could be explained more as the show progresses.

It’s still a little early to get a full trailer for the prequel, or eventual details on what lies ahead. We’re sure that those will come, but you may be waiting for a while still as filming progresses. A formal premiere date will more than likely be coming at some point in the spring.

