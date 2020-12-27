Power Book II: Ghost episode 10 (finale) promo: Tariq takes the stand







The first promo has arrived for the Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale airing next weekend, and to the surprise of no one, it’s bad news for Tariq. Very bad news. This is a guy well on the verge of going to jail.

Throughout the end of this weekend’s episode, it was clear that Cooper Saxe was particularly interested in putting him on the stand. He wants to find a way to ensure that it can happen, and Tariq now has to figure out a good way to counter this. It’s not going to be easy. There is evidence out there that he killed Ghost, but at the same time he knows that it’s not admissible. He needs to turn the tables on Davis, take down Saxe, and save both his mother and himself. That’s without even mentioning what’s going down when it comes to Monet and her own plans for Tariq. She didn’t kill him over him not giving her back the money he owes her, but she came close. He’s gonna need a solution.

The good news for Tariq at the moment is this: He’s recognizing now more than ever that he needs to be his own man. This week he operated in a way that is different from his father, and we mean that in a larger way than we ever have before. We’re seeing a fuller extent of what he is capable of, and relying on allies will be key to his future. He’ll need some of them, in fact, just to make it through the end of this season.

