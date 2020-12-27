Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan takes you inside costume department







We know that everyone has been as patient as possible for news on Outlander season 6 — and luckily, the wait is starting to come to a close!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Sam Heughan offers up a brief look at the costume department for the new season. He makes it clear just how many people there are that need to be fitted, and also explains some of the prep work that is underway. Jamie also could be getting a new hat, for those of you curious on that…

Filming on Outlander season 6 could begin as early as next month, though we continue to be hesitant to confirm anything during what is an ongoing global pandemic. We know that the cast and crew are eager to get back to it, and at this point Sam has most likely seen several scripts for what’s ahead. He and Caitriona Balfe are both producers, and with that have input on story direction and other matters. This added layer of involvement makes behind-the-scenes teases like this all the more appealing.

As many of you out there know at this point, filming a series like Outlander can take a good percentage of the year. If filming starts in January, the earliest we could project it wrapping is in late summer or potentially early fall. While there is at least a chance the show could be ready to premiere at the end of next year, nothing is guaranteed. At least we’re confident that you will have a chance to see Men in Kilts before that time.

The @Outlander_STARZ costume department is VAST!! Lots of coats, kilts, dresses, corsets and hats. We are prepping for 2021 and season 6!

Now just need to find the way out…#hathair #outlander pic.twitter.com/aWIjqbmPXZ — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 27, 2020

