Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Season 11 episode 4 news







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer this, but then also shift over to discussing more in the way of the future.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way, though — the William H. Macy series is, in fact, off the air for the time being. We’re on a holiday hiatus until we get around to Sunday, January 10 — and yet, there is still something you can check out on the network while you wait. Showtime is releasing something new in the form of the Shameless: Hall of Shame retrospective event, which looks back on past seasons and important characters. This weekend’s focuses on the relationship between Ian and Mickey, so if you are a Gallavich fan, it’s well worth watching. (It’s available during the show’s typical timeslot or early on the app.)

If you do want to get some more news on the next new episode of Shameless proper, it’s entitled “NIMBY” and the synopsis can be read below:

The Milkoviches move in next door and wreak havoc, leading Frank, Kev and Liam to scheme to get rid of them; Mickey embarks on a security gig for Kev and V and drags Ian along; Gemma and Franny compete in the Little Miss South Side beauty pageant.

Here’s a bonus beyond episode 4 — episode 5 is entitled “Slaughter.” There isn’t an official synopsis out there for it or anything just yet, but that should be enough to get you speculating a little bit. Given that this is the final season, every single moment is going to matter more. Inevitably, we’re also going to be building towards something big at just about every turn — it’s all a means of setting up the endgame.

What do you most want to see on Shameless season 11 episode 4?

Do you have any particular expectations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

